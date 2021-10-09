Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $10.45 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

