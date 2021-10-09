Boston Partners Has $2.10 Million Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,860 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 17,815 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fossil Group were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fossil Group by 1,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $600.18 million, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

