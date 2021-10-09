Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRQ opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

