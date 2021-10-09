Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after buying an additional 2,326,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after buying an additional 2,128,672 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

