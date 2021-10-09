Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Down 16.1% in September

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 18,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

