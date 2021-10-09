SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 694.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SunPower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

