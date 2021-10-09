Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $258.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after buying an additional 121,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.