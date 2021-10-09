209,500 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 209,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

