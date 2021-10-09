Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 28,220.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

