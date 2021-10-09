Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter valued at $423,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Metromile by 339.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 91,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metromile by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $3.19 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MILE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

