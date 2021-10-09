Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Position Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.60% of Arch Resources worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares during the period.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

