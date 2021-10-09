Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Cowen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. Itron has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Itron by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

