Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.68.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

