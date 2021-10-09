Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 37,388 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

