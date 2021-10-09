Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) PT at $184.63

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.63.

BOLIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price target on Boliden AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

