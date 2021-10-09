Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Price Target at GBX 217.67

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Wednesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 103.60 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £878.39 million and a P/E ratio of -49.77.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.