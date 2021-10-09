Brokerages Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target at $12.80

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

