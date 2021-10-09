Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$12.16

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

FRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE:FRU opened at C$11.54 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.99.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.