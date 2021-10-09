Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €25.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.04 ($25.93).

JCDecaux stock opened at €22.04 ($25.93) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.02. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

