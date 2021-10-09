Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

Shares of ALO opened at €31.26 ($36.78) on Friday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

