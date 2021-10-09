Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €32.30 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.84 ($28.05).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR:ARL opened at €28.30 ($33.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.93. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.