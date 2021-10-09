Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

