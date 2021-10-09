Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 173.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of -0.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

