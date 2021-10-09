Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 8,555 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,934 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 100.6% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 324,377 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

