Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Betterware de Mexico were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,325,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMX opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

