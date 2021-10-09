Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $39,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

