Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $844.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $896.84 and its 200-day moving average is $862.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $587.90 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

