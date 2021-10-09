AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Crane by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

CR stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

