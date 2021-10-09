AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,801 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 929.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

RARE stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

