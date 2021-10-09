AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 39.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.68 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

