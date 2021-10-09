Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

