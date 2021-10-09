boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.24

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

