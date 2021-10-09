Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

Shares of EDR opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.76. The company has a market cap of C$903.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.73. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million. Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

