Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$1.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Athabasca Oil to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ATH opened at C$0.97 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$514.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$232.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

