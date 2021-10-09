MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised MTY Food Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.50.

MTY stock opened at C$65.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

