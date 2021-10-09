Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its price target trimmed by CIBC to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE TLRY opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -7.59. Tilray has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$27.88.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

