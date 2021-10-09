Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider Sells 25,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $24,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 715,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

