Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen Sells 5,481 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $77,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

