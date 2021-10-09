CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $335,420.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.51. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

