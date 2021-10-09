Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza Buys 10,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 1,469 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $22,490.39.

On Monday, September 20th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,726.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

