SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

