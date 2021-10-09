American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 476.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 270,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223,508 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDG opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.07.

