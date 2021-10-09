Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 58,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 475.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $111.29 and a 12-month high of $165.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.96.

