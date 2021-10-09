Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 6,400 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTH stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

