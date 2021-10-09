State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after buying an additional 174,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.