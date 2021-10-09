State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $184.84 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

