State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $155.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.04.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,417. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

