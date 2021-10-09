State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 13,642 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.36 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

