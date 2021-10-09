State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.68 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $57,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $3,011,107. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $85.06 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

