DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.46 and last traded at $56.52. 17,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,272,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,205,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,928,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

